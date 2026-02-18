Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is among the leading pro-democracy figures attending the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy this week and discusses the goals of the Belarusian opposition in exile. Also, a new bridge between the US and Canada is on the verge of a long-awaited opening, despite President Donald Trump's recent threats to keep it closed. And, the EU has made it illegal to destroy clothing that's been manufactured, but not purchased, in a wider effort to promote sustainability. Plus, a deep underwater camera reveals that sharks are swimming in the Antarctic Ocean for the first time.