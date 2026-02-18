Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is among the leading pro-democracy figures attending the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy this week and discusses the goals of the Belarusian opposition in exile. Also, a new bridge between the US and Canada is on the verge of a long-awaited opening, despite President Donald Trump’s recent threats to keep it closed. And, the EU has made it illegal to destroy clothing that's been manufactured, but not purchased, in a wider effort to promote sustainability. Plus, a deep underwater camera reveals that sharks are swimming in the Antarctic Ocean for the first time.

