The year 2023 is officially the warmest year on record, by an alarming margin, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Earth was 1.48 degrees Celsius hotter last year compared to pre-industrial levels — dangerously close to the 1.5-degree threshold flagged in the Paris climate deal. And, the war in Ukraine is close to entering its third year. Yaroslav Trofimov, a war correspondent with The Wall Street Journal, has written a new book, "Our Enemies Will Vanish: The Russian Invasion and Ukraine's War of Independence." Also, hearings begin on Thursday at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where South Africa is accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in its Gaza offensive. Israel has rejected the case as "baseless," but unlike in previous cases at international tribunals, it plans to vigorously defend itself in front of the court. Plus, an immigrant family discovers America in a station wagon.