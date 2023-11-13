Over the weekend, Israeli forces carried out attacks in Gaza, targeting the Al-Shifa hospital, one of the main health care centers in the Gaza Strip. Doctors describe a chaotic situation where they are being forced to either leave their patients or stay and face more attacks. Israel claims Hamas runs a command center underneath the hospital. And, the 3,600 residents of Grindavik, a town in southwest Iceland, left their homes Friday night as magma continues flowing beneath the surface of the Reykjanes Peninsula. Also, Taylor Swift fans in Argentina were seen carrying posters saying, "Swifties don't vote for Milei," the far-right libertarian candidate who has proposed radical changes if elected. Plus, Kenya plans to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

