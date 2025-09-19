During his state visit to the UK, President Donald Trump expressed interest in the US reclaiming Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban and would likely require negotiations to retake. Also, a look at the status of democracy in Turkey as opposition mayors remain in jail. And, the US has now destroyed three ships off the coast of Venezuela, claiming they were tied to drug cartels; we look at the legal arguments around the airstrikes. Plus, new data from the World Meteorological Organization finds that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica is continuing to heal, and is expected to close entirely by mid-century.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.