Search and rescue operations continue in eastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly earthquake. Also, mothers in Mexico continue to search for their missing children. And, childhood vaccination rates are slumping in the United Kingdom. Plus, an acclaimed 8-hour music composition known as “Sleep” celebrates 10 years by touring in the UK with a live all-night affair, playing for audiences snuggled up in bed, wearing comfy clothes for dozing.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.