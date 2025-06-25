Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests that left 60 people dead in Kenya, while others remain missing. They come on the heels of last week's protests against police brutality in the country. Also, NATO allies agree to a dramatic boost in defense spending — pledging to invest 5% of their economic output by 2035. And, Vietnam’s parliament votes to abolish the death penalty for eight criminal offenses, including embezzlement and espionage. Plus, a new book about a crucial part of conversations: deep listening.
