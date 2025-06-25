Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Thumbnail for "Kenyans mark one year since deadly anti-tax protests".
Demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests that left 60 people dead in Kenya, while others remain missing. They come on the heels of last week's protests against police brutality in the country.
Thumbnail for "A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran".
US President Donald Trump has claimed that a ceasefire is holding between Israel and Iran, though each side claims the other has already violated the agreement.
Thumbnail for "How urgent is the threat of Iran’s nuclear program?".
We take a look a look at how urgent the threat from Iran’s nuclear program really is, and the reactions of people living near the nuclear sites bombed by the US over the weekend.
Thumbnail for "Israel and Iran enter a second week of war".
Iran's foreign minister is in Europe meeting with diplomats there as war with Israel continues. Meanwhile, Iranians have been cut off from the global internet for nearly two full days now and hundreds of Israelis are caught in Cyprus, the EU country closest to Israel, still trying to get home.
Thumbnail for "Rwanda and DRC sign draft peace deal".
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a draft peace agreement that’s expected to be signed next week and aims to end the fighting in eastern DRC.
Thumbnail for "Kenyan protesters denounce death of blogger in police custody".
Protestors are battling with police in downtown Nairobi, condemning the death of a 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died more than a week ago while in police custody.
Thumbnail for "Israel-Iran war continues for 5th day as residents flee".
Israelis and Iranians spent the day today fleeing or hiding from the back-and-forth bombing between their two countries.
Thumbnail for "Israel orders Iranians to leave Tehran as it escalates strikes".
Israel has ordered Iranians living in Tehran to evacuate as it plans to escalate its attacks in the city that’s home to roughly 10 million people. But for some residents, leaving is not an option.
Thumbnail for "Israel launches early morning strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites".
Thumbnail for "Air India flight crash kills more than 200".
Thumbnail for "Duterte dynasty faces judgment day".
Thumbnail for "Shock and grief in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday after mass shooting".
Thumbnail for "Iran truck drivers strike for better pay and benefits".
Thumbnail for "Israeli PM confirms his government is arming groups in Gaza".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms an allegation by lawmaker Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming criminal groups in Gaza.
Thumbnail for "Trump and Xi agree during phone call to meet in-person".
US President Donald Trump described his 90-minute conversation today with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as "very good." The call comes as Washington and Beijing have been accusing one another of violating a trade truce that both nations had recently agreed to.
Thumbnail for "US firm Boston Consulting Group quits Gaza relief initiative".
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based firm that helped design and manage an aid initiative to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza in areas controlled by the Israeli military, has withdrawn its team from the operation.
Thumbnail for "US to reduce number of military bases in Syria".
The US is planning to scale down its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one. We also take a look back at survivors of chemical attacks conducted by Assad regime forces during the Syrian civil war.
Thumbnail for "Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes".
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire.
Thumbnail for "The White House says it's working on a ceasefire deal for Gaza".
Thumbnail for "Poland votes this weekend in election seen as test for democracy".
Thumbnail for "Concerns grow over suspicious candidates in Mexico's 1st judicial election".
Thumbnail for "Russia captures 4 Ukrainian villages amid intense bombing campaign".
Thumbnail for "Memorial Day special".
Thumbnail for "Federal judge blocks attempt to ban foreign students from Harvard".
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
Thumbnail for "Germany signals shift in defense policy by stationing troops in Lithuania".
Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania, marking the first such permanent deployment to another country since the end of World War II.
Thumbnail for "Officials unmask a Chinese spy ring in Turkey".
Turkish officials say they've caught Chinese intelligence using fake cell phone towers to eavesdrop on Uyghurs and the Turkish government.
Thumbnail for "El Salvador detains lawyer and human rights defender".
Police in El Salvador have arrested Ruth López, a prominent human rights defender who headed the anti-corruption unit at the rights group Cristosal.
Thumbnail for "As displaced Syrians return, one photographer rediscovers his country".
Displaced Syrians are returning to their homes following years of civil war. One photographer, Alaa Hassan, who was 25 years old when the uprisings against former President Bashar al-Assad began, hopes to now document the loss and rebirth of his country.
Thumbnail for "US and UAE ink deal to build world's largest data center for AI".
Thumbnail for "Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul".
Kenyans mark one year since deadly anti-tax protests

Demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests that left 60 people dead in Kenya, while others remain missing. They come on the heels of last week's protests against police brutality in the country. Also, NATO allies  agree to a dramatic boost in defense spending — pledging to invest 5% of their economic output by 2035. And, Vietnam’s parliament votes to abolish the death penalty for eight criminal offenses, including embezzlement and espionage. Plus, a new book about a crucial part of conversations: deep listening.

Kenyans mark one year since deadly anti-tax protests
