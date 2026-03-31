A Russian oil tanker has reached Cuba, offering brief relief after months of severe fuel shortages; but for many Cubans, the crisis runs much deeper. Also, Israeli settler violence, raids and demolitions are forcing West Bank residents from their homes in unprecedented numbers. At the same time, a new Israeli law imposes the death penalty as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in fatal attacks. And, The World’s Transportation Correspondent Jeremy Siegel gains exclusive access to information about allegations of forced labor violations at a factory for global EV giant BYD in Hungary. Plus, as Jewish people across the globe prepare for Passover, Kat Romanow discusses her cooking classes and the global influences that shape Jewish cuisine in Montreal, including variations on seder staples like homemade matzo.

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