Last night, more than a dozen drones believed to be from Russia flew into Poland’s airspace, and at least four of them were shot down by Polish and allied NATO aircraft. While the incident drew condemnation, the Kremlin has not confirmed or denied that the drones were Russian. Also, 24 years after the 9/11 attacks, the detention center at Guantanamo Bay remains open, despite promises by former presidents to shut it down. And, divers have successfully removed a single, abandoned fishing net, one of the largest pieces of so-called "ghost gear" ever recorded, from a marine-protected area off the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico. Plus, a look back at an initiative in the UK that normalizes support for parents of newborns.

