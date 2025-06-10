Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In Austria, a mass shooting took place at a secondary school in the city of Graz. Nine students were killed, and 12 people were injured. The primary suspect is a former student, but not much is known about his motives. This was the the deadliest school shooting in Austria's modern history. Also, the UK is embracing nuclear power as part of the country's clean energy transition. And, some workers in Switzerland commute to work by floating down a river.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices