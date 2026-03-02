As the US and Israel continue their attacks on Iran, the capital Tehran has turned into a war zone, and residents say they are fearful for their lives. Also, the impact of the war is rippling outward, drawing in multiple Middle Eastern governments through direct attacks, defensive operations and diplomatic fallout, with shockwaves felt in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon. And, the conflict has also disrupted global travel as tens of thousands of people remain stranded around the world. Plus, we bring you the story of “medical totems” installed at a public health clinic in a remote area of the Brazilian Amazon to make up for low doctor-patient ratios.

