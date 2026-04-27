Mexico’s government says it plans to expand access to health care and unify the system, but questions remain about whether those reforms can succeed without more funding and resources. Also, Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the US for a four-day state visit, but their trip comes amid strained relations between London and Washington after the UK resisted pressure to support US and Israeli strikes on Iran. And, landmark trials have begun in Syria that are expected to bring members of the former Assad regime to justice. Plus, a look at record-breaking moments at the London Marathon.

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