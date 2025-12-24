In this comedy special, The World takes you around the globe where artists find humor in unconventional places. Chinese-language open mic events become a place for activists to meet, get group therapy and share pointed views on life back home in China. Also, Syrian comedians embrace a new era in which social critiques are no longer shunned. And, a Ukrainian comic uses comedy as a way to process war. Plus, a linguistic look at why some words sounds funny.

