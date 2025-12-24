Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In this comedy special, The World takes you around the globe where artists find humor in unconventional places. Chinese-language open mic events become a place for activists to meet, get group therapy and share pointed views on life back home in China. Also, Syrian comedians embrace a new era in which social critiques are no longer shunned. And, a Ukrainian comic uses comedy as a way to process war. Plus, a linguistic look at why some words sounds funny.