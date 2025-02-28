Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
President Donald Trump met today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, who was set sign a deal allowing the US access to rare earth metals in exchange for military support. But the cordial conversation soon devolved into a shouting match. Also, the Greek capital saw massive demonstrations hit fever pitch as protesters clashed with police outside of parliament on the second anniversary of a deadly train crash that killed dozens of people. And, Japan grapples with a law that has traditionally required married couples to have the same last name. Plus, a look at the unique art of glass engraving by hand in Spain that may soon disappear.
