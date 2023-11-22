After weeks of negotiations, Israel and Hamas have finally agreed on a temporary ceasefire in Gaza that would start on Thursday morning. What will follow is the release of dozens of people taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7. In exchange, Israel will set free a large number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. And, 41 construction workers building a 3-mile highway tunnel under the Himalayas have been trapped for more than a week. We hear about the tunnel collapse and the environmental concerns the construction accident has raised. Also, ahead of the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the UN has issued its 2023 Emissions Gap Report — and it's pretty grim. Plus, a crisis at the Latvia-Belarus border.

