Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan.
November 6, 202549min 55sec47.95 MB
The surprising rise of Zohran Mamdani to become mayor-elect of New York City has captured global attention. Mamdani, a Muslim, was born in Uganda to parents of South Asian descent, and people from across both continents have been reacting to his win.
November 5, 202549min 45sec47.8 MB
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a strong advocate for the first Gulf War and US-led invasion of Afghanistan, was a central player in the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and was one of the architects of the “War on Terror.”
November 4, 202549min 18sec47.36 MB
When Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a category 5 storm, it tore through the country's agricultural center, demolishing crops and killing livestock. Now, as aid flows into the country, concerns are rising about the country's food security moving forward.
November 3, 202549min 33sec47.59 MB
A few thousand people have arrived at the Tawila refugee camp in Sudan, after escaping harrowing violence in the RSF-controlled city of el-Fasher, many of them unaccompanied children.
October 31, 202550min 4sec48.09 MB
US President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, today. Both leaders sounded optimistic about cooling trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
October 30, 202550min 2sec48.06 MB
Today in Jamaica, people are picking up the pieces after the strongest storm seen on Earth — and the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history — thrashed the island.
October 29, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
Atrocities continue as Sudan’s military retreats from el-Fasher, a town in Darfur that has been under a grueling siege for more than 500 days.
October 28, 202549min 20sec47.37 MB
Hurricane Melissa intensifies into a Category 5 hurricane as it heads towards Jamaica. We look at how, in the age of climate change, storms are becoming wetter, stronger, slower and more destructive.
October 27, 202550min 36sec48.61 MB
China's leadership has announced its latest five-year plan for the future. A lot of details are still unknown, but one of government's big ambitions is to strengthen its domestic tech sector.
October 24, 202549min 41sec47.73 MB
Colombia has recalled its ambassador to the US as tensions mount between the two countries over aid cuts and US military strikes in the Caribbean.
October 23, 202550min 18sec48.31 MB
Today, the airport in Khartoum was scheduled to reopen for the first time since the start of the country’s civil war two years ago.
October 22, 202549min 43sec47.75 MB
Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region overnight, leaving its northern part without power and in some cases without water.
October 21, 202549min 42sec47.74 MB
Bolivians have elected Rodrigo Paz, a center-right candidate, to be their new president, marking an end to leftist political leadership.
October 20, 202549min 19sec47.37 MB
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the White House for his third visit since US President Donald Trump returned to office.
October 17, 202550min 2sec48.05 MB
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct secret operations in Venezuela, adding that the White House is weighing the possibility of a land attack on the country.
October 16, 202542min 8sec40.48 MB
As a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza goes into effect, there have also been gun battles inside the Gaza Strip between Hamas and rival groups.
October 15, 202550min 26sec48.44 MB
Truckloads of aid are entering Gaza, but the long-promised surge in deliveries has yet to materialize. Israeli officials say the Rafah border crossing will remain closed until the bodies of all slain hostages are returned.
October 14, 202550min 13sec48.24 MB
Two years of grief and anger in Israel turned into euphoria today with the release of 20 living hostages who survived kidnapping on Oct. 7, 2023, and captivity in Gaza since then. Israel released some Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
October 13, 202550min 34sec48.57 MB
Large crowds of Palestinians have started walking back to their homes — or what's left of them — in Gaza City as the Israeli military pulls its forces back from parts of central Gaza. We look at what comes next, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and potential sticking points for the truce.
October 10, 202550min 34sec48.58 MB
The first phase of the Israel-Hamas peace deal has gained momentum but major obstacles may still block the plan's implementation. We take look at the truce itself, and speak with Israelis and Palestinians about their thoughts.
October 9, 202550min 28sec48.47 MB
A midwife describes assisting a growing number of women experiencing sexual violence at the hands of militias in the North Darfur region of Sudan. It comes a day after a Sudanese militia leader was convicted at the ICC on charges of mass murder and sexual violence going back to 2003.
October 8, 202551min 22sec49.34 MB
A new report from the climate think tank Ember finds that renewable energy sources made up more of the global electricity mix than coal for the first half of 2025.
October 7, 202552min 19sec25.13 MB
Representatives from Israel and Hamas are meeting indirectly in Egypt today to talk about an end to the war in Gaza. At the center of the talks is a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which includes details about the release of hostages, future governance in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.
October 6, 202550min 20sec48.35 MB
The Church of England has appointed Sarah Mullally to become the next Archbishop of Canterbury. It’s the first time a woman has held the position.
October 3, 202551min 58sec24.97 MB
Two people died and four others were seriously injured after an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in the United Kingdom. The assault took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
October 2, 202551min 8sec49.11 MB
EU leaders gathered in Copenhagen today, just days after airspace intrusions by unidentified aircraft closed Danish airports. Meanwhile, Washington gathered its top US military brass in Quantico, Virginia, focusing on what the White House has called “the enemy within.”
October 1, 202553min 6sec25.52 MB
The longest-running and largest residential school in Canada had an estimated 15,000 children attend before closing down in 1970. Today, on the country's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the building is reopening as a historic site and museum to share the stories of survivors.
September 30, 202550min 50sec48.83 MB
Mexico and the US have launched a new bilateral initiative aimed at disrupting the stream of illicit weapons across their shared border.
September 29, 202552min 6sec25.04 MB
In Denmark, authorities are investigating a series of drone sightings near major airports and airbases in the country this week.
September 26, 202552min 26sec50.37 MB

US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan. Also, a look at the UAE's role in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. And, Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall in Vietnam after battering the Philippines. Plus, a dog named Mouse mistaken for a lion.

