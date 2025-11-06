Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan. Also, a look at the UAE’s role in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. And, Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall in Vietnam after battering the Philippines. Plus, a dog named Mouse mistaken for a lion.
