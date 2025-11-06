US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan. Also, a look at the UAE’s role in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. And, Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall in Vietnam after battering the Philippines. Plus, a dog named Mouse mistaken for a lion.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.