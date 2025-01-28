Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Mexico has started constructing giant tent shelters in border towns where people deported by the US can get food, temporary housing, medical care and free bus rides back to their hometowns. The program is called "Mexico embraces you" — and although it's intended for Mexican deportees, the country's President Claudia Sheinbaum says her government will consider sheltering migrants from other nations, too. Also, Serbia's prime minister says he'll step down following weeks of protests against government corruption. And, a decade after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission stopped investigating crimes against humanity committed under apartheid, some South African families are suing the government for not taking up their cases as promised.
