Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration plans to send as much aid as possible to Ukraine before it leaves office so it can hold Russia's military forces at bay. Also, the Archbishop of Canterbury resigns after an investigation found he failed to report physical and sexual abuse at Christian summer camps. And, an American defense contractor whose employees worked as interrogators at Abu Ghraib prison during the US occupation of Iraq has been ordered to pay $42 million dollars in damages to three Iraqi plaintiffs over the torture and abuse they suffered while in detention. Plus, a mobile health clinic tries to help patients in need of health services in South Africa.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Listener support ensures that the coverage we provide on air, online and through our podcast is free and accessible to everyone. Help us keep The World free! Give today!
And, we’re looking for feedback on our website. Take our quick survey!