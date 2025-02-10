Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
An AI summit in Paris brings together world leaders, scientists and tech executives to discuss the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence, with EU nations and India playing “catch-up” to the US and China. Also, Senegal renames its streets that were named after French colonial figures to those of prominent Senegalese. And, Israeli police arrest two Palestinian bookstore owners in occupied East Jerusalem, with Arab and Jewish supporters protesting their detention in front of a Jerusalem court. Plus, conservationists build "sloth bridges" in Costa Rica to keep the animals safe.
