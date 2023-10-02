Hungarian American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discoveries that helped create the mRNA vaccines to protect against COVID-19. Some five decades of public and private research laid the groundwork for the quick development of the lifesaving immunizations. And, US Congress passed a short-term spending bill over the weekend but didn't include funding Ukraine's war effort. Why are some lawmakers now questioning monetary and military support to Ukraine? Also, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, took responsibility for a bombing outside the Turkish Ministry of the Interior early Sunday. Two people were injured. We hear about the fallout from the attacks. Plus, police in Europe make record busts as demand for cocaine continues to grow.