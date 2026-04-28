Mali's military junta is fighting off coordinated attacks across the country, led by Tuareg separatists and al-Qaeda-linked fighters, in violence that’s left the country’s defense minister dead. Also, a look at the latest in the world of robotics. And, across Europe, new recycling plants are promising to recycle hundreds of thousands of tons of plastic waste using a technology called chemical — or "advanced" — recycling. Plus, the annual marmalade festival kicks off in the UK.

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