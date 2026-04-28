Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Mali's military junta is fighting off coordinated attacks across the country, led by Tuareg separatists and al-Qaeda-linked fighters, in violence that’s left the country’s defense minister dead. Also, a look at the latest in the world of robotics. And, across Europe, new recycling plants are promising to recycle hundreds of thousands of tons of plastic waste using a technology called chemical — or "advanced" — recycling. Plus, the annual marmalade festival kicks off in the UK.
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