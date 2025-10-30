US President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, today. Both leaders sounded optimistic about cooling trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Also, in Rio de Janeiro, residents of two favelas are reeling after Brazil’s deadliest police raid in decades left more than 130 people dead; the governor defended it as a “hard blow against crime” but rights groups are calling it a massacre. And, Radio Free Asia announces it will begin closing down its operations on Friday. Plus, National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek discusses his journey on foot across Turkey.

