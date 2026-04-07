As US President Donald Trump threatens to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” we take a look back at Iran’s heritage over the centuries. Also, opposition politician Cheng Li-wun visits China to bolster Taiwan’s ties to the mainland as the war in Iran raises concerns about the US’s military bandwidth. And, people in South India are creating mechanical elephants to replace real ones during Hindu religious services. Plus, a visit to Akira Comics in Spain, which attributes its success to immersive fantasy.

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