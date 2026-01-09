EU leaders are responding cautiously, with some notable exceptions, following US strikes on Venezuela and threats to take over Greenland. Also, the Iranian government cuts off internet access as protests across the country escalate. And, a look at the high-stakes push to bring US oil companies back to Venezuela. Plus, twin mountain gorillas are born at Africa's largest national park in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices