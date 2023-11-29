Israel's military and political leaders say they still plan to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the current pause in fighting ends. Hamas — a militant group and political party— has been able to defend its presence in Gaza despite the nearly two-monthslong war with Israel. And, for more than four decades, UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have tried to keep the peace between Israel and Lebanon. Tensions are flaring yet again on the Blue Line that divides the two countries. Also, despite a recent election in Poland, it is unclear exactly which party will rule the country's next government. But humanitarians are concerned that Poland's rough, and possibly illegal, treatment of refugees will stay the same, with little change to the border wall built to prevent more people from coming in through Belarus. Plus, Ed Sheeran has fans around the world.

