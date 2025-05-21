Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Turkish officials say they've caught Chinese intelligence using fake cell phone towers to eavesdrop on Uyghurs and the Turkish government. Also, Spain uses a new eviction law to crack down on squatters as housing prices continue to rise. And, European officials have launched a "tidal wave" of condemnation against Israel for its war in Gaza. Plus, a woman is raffling off her two bedroom house located just outside the coastal city of Sligo in Northern Ireland.