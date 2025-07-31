Climate change is making the Indian monsoon more unpredictable, causing frequent flooding and waterlogging in cities, with additional factors worsening the problem. Also, Lithuania's prime minister steps down after denying any wrongdoing but saying that scandals are hindering the government's work. And, a discussion about growing calls for Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution. Plus, some swimmers are making waves at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

