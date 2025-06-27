Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Colleges abroad are stepping in to help international students at US campuses who are caught up in political havoc as the Trump administration announces enhanced scrutiny of student visa applications. Also, a look back at the legacy of Argentine American film score composer Lalo Schifrin who died at the age of 93. And, the Chilean government adds textiles to its producer responsibility law. Plus, a new book by the Danish man who visited every country on Earth without taking a single flight.
