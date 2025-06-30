Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In today's special looking at all things Japan, we bring updates on two key trade deals with China and the United States. Also, a look at how Tokyo’s massive public transit system bucks the trends of traffic and air pollution. And, experiencing the country’s “listening lounges” that offer pure music, with a side of drinks. Plus, a peek into Hello Kitty’s world.
