In an 8 to 7 vote, Israel's highest court on Monday ruled against a law that would limit its powers. Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing government had passed the reforms in parliament in an effort to overhaul the country's judicial system. The move was met with months of regular streets protests. And, we remember Peter Magubane, who shot photos in Soweto and across South Africa during apartheid and its unraveling. He eventually became Nelson Mandela's official photographer. Also, Kyiv was again targeted Tuesday morning by Russian missiles. We hear about the civilian toll and Ukraine's response. Plus, a Palestinian American uses music to connect to family.

