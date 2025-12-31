Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As we wrap up the year, The World takes a look back at some of our favorite stories from 2025. We visit coffee raves in Barcelona. Also, a landmark performance for a female conductor at the Tehran Symphony Orchestra. And inmates in Milan who are repurposing the wood from migrant boats into musical instruments. Plus, crate digging for vinyl records with a collector in Dubai.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices