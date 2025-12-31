As we wrap up the year, The World takes a look back at some of our favorite stories from 2025. We visit coffee raves in Barcelona. Also, a landmark performance for a female conductor at the Tehran Symphony Orchestra. And inmates in Milan who are repurposing the wood from migrant boats into musical instruments. Plus, crate digging for vinyl records with a collector in Dubai.

