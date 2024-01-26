The top United Nations court on Friday issued a ruling that stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. But the International Court of Justice at The Hague also ordered Israel to do more to prevent civilian deaths in the Palestinian enclave. Also, NATO kicked off its largest military exercises since the Cold War. It involves all 31 NATO member countries and 90,000 troops. Plus, Australia Day commemorates the day in 1788 when British colonists arrived and raised the Union Jack. And every year, it sparks a public debate about cultural identity, history and what it really means to be Australian.