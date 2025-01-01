Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The World welcomes 2025 with this music holiday special. We look at a middle-school teacher in France who uses rap to teach math. Also, Italian pasta company Barilla released a soundtrack it says was scientifically designed to enhance the taste and texture of its pasta. And, music from Innoss'B tries to combat malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Plus, Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’s season-long residency at New York's Carnegie Hall that has offered many exciting new pieces.
