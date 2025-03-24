Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A presidential primary organized by the party of jailed Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, galvanizes millions of voters across Turkey. Also, Costa Ricans are being asked to help pick coffee beans amid a labor shortage in their country, as Nicaraguan migrant farmers stay home over the risks of crossing the border. And, a new graphic cookbook — complete with recipes and comic book-style illustrations — tells the backstories of the unique names behind some Chinese dishes. Plus, for a few days starting this weekend, Saturn's iconic rings will vanish from Earth's point of view — a phenomenon that occurs every 15 years.
