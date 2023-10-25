UN aid operations in Gaza are in jeopardy more than two weeks after Israel banned fuel shipments into the territory. The UN agency that provides aid to civilians says it must halt operations on Wednesday night if no new fuel is delivered. And, as the fighting intensifies in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, the West Bank is simultaneously seeing an escalation of violence. Israel carried out an airstrike on Jenin in the northern West Bank, targeting what it said was militant activity around a mosque. Also, Jamaica's women's national soccer team exceeded expectations at the World Cup this past summer. Players hoped for more respect from their country's national soccer federation, but the team says they haven't seen any improvements. And, Richard Roundtree, actor who played "Shaft," dies at 81.