Russia's military captured four Ukrainian border villages in the Sumy region of Ukraine on Tuesday. It follows an intense bombing campaign of Ukraine's cities and towns over the weekend by Russian drones. It also comes as Moscow holds a major security conference over the next two days. Also, a US-backed aid group has begun distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. But Hamas has warned Palestinians to stay away from distribution sites, claiming that the aid group is using those sites to gather intelligence for Israel. Many Palestinians have heeded those warnings — meaning food is still not getting to people in the territory who need it. And Turkey's president calls for a new constitution against a backdrop of protests over the jailing of an opposition leader.

