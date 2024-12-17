Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A bomb went off early this morning in Moscow, killing a Russian General Igor Kirillov. He was the head of the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces. Also, a mass grave has been found in Al-Qutayfah, Syria, bringing clarity to the fate of many political prisoners under the Assad regime. And, this year brought significant changes to Canada’s education sector, creating upheaval for international students. Plus, a new high-speed bullet train between Paris and Berlin is being hailed as a symbol of French-German friendship.
