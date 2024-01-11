Ecuador’s president has declared his country is in “a state of war” with drug gangs and has given the military extraordinary powers to combat drug traffickers. The move comes after armed men invaded a TV station’s live afternoon newscast and a powerful drug gang leader escaped from prison. And, Ellie Highwood crocheted a "global warming blanket" as a baby gift for climate scientist parents back in 2017. The design has made quite an impact on the climate change activism movement. Also, attacks between US and Iraqi militias backed by Iran have been escalating. Iraqi politicians are becoming more vocal in their demand to kick the US out of the country, but some quietly want the US to stay. Plus, the family size is shrinking.

We are excited to announce that The World’s Carolyn Beeler will be co-hosting our daily show along with Marco Werman beginning Jan. 16. 🎙️ Be sure to tune in!