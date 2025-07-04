Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Come have a good laugh during our special comedy show. We bring you quips from a Zimbabwean comedian making a splash in the United States. Also, Syrian comedians tell jokes that were unthinkable under the former regime in their country. And, Venezuelans find humor in exile. Plus, an AI bot that beats phone scammers at their own game.
