Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Indian jets launch airstrikes on nine sites inside Pakistan in retaliation for a militant group's attack on mostly Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago. Also, ongoing hunting and the growing effects of climate change are contributing to the dropping numbers of manatees in the Amazon region but local efforts are underway to bring them back. And, Syria's Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa is in France for discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. Plus, the Men's World Snooker champion hopes to boost the sport’s popularity in China.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.