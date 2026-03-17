Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it has killed top Iranian official, Ali Larijani, who was de-facto running the country after the death of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Also, how the war in Iran is disrupting global travel. And, Cuba’s electricity and energy crisis deepens. Plus, a cookbook catering to Ramadan.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices