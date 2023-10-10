People in southern Israel are in crisis mode, still taking stock after an invasion by Hamas, and steeling themselves for violent days ahead. And, a Gaza resident and journalist describes a city of flattened neighborhoods, where doctors are treating patients on the floor following Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has vowed full support for Israel. Also, residents of the western city of Herat in Afghanistan are grappling with the aftermath of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake. Plus, a symphony in New Zealand composed solely for chickens.