It began as part of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement to stop the war in Gaza. But the "Board of Peace," a brainchild of US President Trump, has morphed into something with more grand ambitions, at least rhetorically. Also, police in Nigeria's largest city fired tear gas on people protesting the ongoing demolition of Makoko, an enormous informal settlement that stretches out into the Lagos Lagoon. And, fighting continues in Syria between Kurdish forces and the central government. Plus, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally was formally confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury at a ceremony held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

