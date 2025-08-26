Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel fired two missiles at another hospital in Gaza yesterday that killed 20 people, including five journalists. Israel says it was a mistake but the attacks have sparked global condemnation. Also, a look at sleeplessness in war zones — from Gaza to Ukraine. And, India bans online gambling. Plus, a look at musical collaboration between Ukrainian, Moldovan and Russian artists.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices