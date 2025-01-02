Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Kyiv opts to not renew a contract with Moscow that brought Russian natural gas to Europe and $1 billion dollars in transit fees to Ukraine. Also, Japan grapples with “lonely deaths” of some 68,000 elderly people who die alone at home every year. And, although global cases of tuberculosis have decreased in recent years, Latin America has seen a 19% increase in its number of cases, with one report pointing to rising incarceration rates as a major factor. Plus, Costa Rica has its own version of bullfighting that doesn’t kill the bull.
