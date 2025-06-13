Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel launched an attack on Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and military leadership. Several Iranian nuclear scientists were killed along with top military officials including the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. An Israeli official has said the current offensive against Iran will continue for days. Also, a major conference convened in London to address knife attacks. And, a preview of the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins this weekend.
