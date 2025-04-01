Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As Myanmar ramps up its response to the earthquake that struck last week, those efforts are being complicated by the country's civil war. The military government has been blocking emergency aid from entering areas controlled by armed resistance movements. That's leaving earthquake-stricken areas deprived of doctors, medicine, and bare necessities like food and water. Also, South Korea is reckoning with the dark past of its international adoption system. And, a visit to Africa's only Bahai temple.
