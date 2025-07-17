Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A small farm town in southeast Spain has seen three nights of rioting. After a group of young Moroccans allegedly assaulted an elderly man, far-right protestors descended on Torre Pacheco to "hunt immigrants." Also, the UK is planning to lower its voting age to 16 in time for the next general election. And, the world's oldest marathoner dies in his hometown in India in a hit-and-run incident. Plus, scientists identify the world’s newest — and rarest — blood type.
