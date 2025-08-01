US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to start up new tariffs on dozens of countries, sowing more uncertainty in the global economy. Also, scientists are developing an early warning system as heavy rains induced by climate change trigger more landslides in India. And, a new study finds surprisingly high rates of long-COVID in Ethiopia and Uganda. Plus, the largest heavy metal festival in the world kicks of in a small village in Germany.

