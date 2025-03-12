Logo for The World

The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

The Trump administration has revoked Chevron's license to pump oil in Venezuela, accusing its president of not making progress on electoral reforms. In response, Venezuela said it will stop receiving deportees from the US.
March 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Following eight hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia today, the US and Ukraine say that Kyiv will accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, if Moscow also agrees. Washington also pledged to lift a freeze on intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.
March 11, 202548min 23sec46.48 MB
Approximately a thousand people are estimated to have been killed in Syria's coastal region after violence that followed an attack on government forces last week. Since then, members of Syria's Alawite community have been attacked and killed.
March 10, 202548min 23sec23.23 MB
March 7, 202549min 10sec47.23 MB
March 6, 202550min 16sec24.13 MB
March 5, 202548min 40sec46.75 MB
March 4, 202547min 55sec23.01 MB
March 3, 202548min 17sec46.39 MB
President Donald Trump met today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, who was set sign a deal allowing the US access to rare earth metals in exchange for military support. But the cordial conversation soon devolved into a shouting match.
February 28, 202548min 17sec23.18 MB
Although Israeli leaders say they’re sending a negotiating team to Cairo, Egypt, both Israel and Hamas are wary about the second phase of a ceasefire deal. The first phase of the fragile truce is set to expire on Saturday.
February 27, 202547min 58sec46.07 MB
The US and Ukraine are planning to work together to develop Ukraine's mineral, oil and gas resources.
February 26, 202548min 13sec23.14 MB
With a new administration at the helm, the US voted yesterday against a UNGA resolution blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine.
February 25, 202549min 3sec47.12 MB
Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
February 24, 202548min 26sec23.26 MB
February 21, 202549min 20sec47.39 MB
February 20, 202548min 47sec23.42 MB
February 19, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
February 18, 202548min 19sec23.19 MB
February 17, 202548min 22sec46.46 MB
February 14, 202548min 42sec23.38 MB
February 13, 202549min 13sec47.27 MB
February 12, 202548min 57sec23.5 MB
US President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House as Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt is met with regional and global condemnation.
February 11, 202548min 37sec42.66 MB
An AI summit in Paris brings together world leaders, scientists and tech executives to discuss the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence, with EU nations and India playing “catch-up” to the US and China.
February 10, 202548min 12sec23.03 MB
February 7, 202549min 17sec47.34 MB
February 6, 202549min 36sec47.65 MB
February 5, 202548min 48sec46.85 MB
February 4, 202548min 26sec23.15 MB
February 3, 202548min 7sec39.52 MB
Syria’s de-facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa was declared the country’s transitional president on Wednesday. The former rebel leader addressed Syrians directly yesterday and called for justice and elections following a transitional period.
January 31, 202549min 45sec23.78 MB
Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime.
January 30, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB

The Trump administration has revoked Chevron's license to pump oil in Venezuela, accusing its president of not making progress on electoral reforms. In response, Venezuela said it will stop receiving deportees from the US. Also, a new abortion clinic opens across from the Polish parliament despite the country’s strict abortion ban. And, Syria’s interim government signs a deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish militia that controls the northeast. Plus, a London comedy club bans audience members with Botox injections after performers complain about unresponsive faces in the crowd.

