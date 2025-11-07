A wave of bold political assassinations in Mexico is putting new pressure on the country’s fight against drug cartels. The back-to-back killings show how dangerous it remains to oppose organized crime. Also, the US State Department shuts down a website that made it possible for the public to report potential human rights abuses committed by foreign entities using American-made weapons. And, the UK proposes a new bill that would make paid leave for IVF and other fertility treatments a legal right. Plus, a new play, “Kyoto,” looking at the 1997 UN agreement on greenhouse gas emissions, debuts in New York City.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.